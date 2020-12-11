Japan to spend $3.7 billion in budget reserves to back travel campaign

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Cabinet has decided to spend 385.6 billion yen ($3.71 billion) in emergency budget reserves to back the country’s domestic travel campaign, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Most of the spending would be used to make up for a budget shortfall for the Go To Travel campaign, the ministry said.

The government would flexibly respond to the situation surrounding infections on the basic assumption that the campaign would be extended to the end of June 2021 while being subject to review in stages, it added.

However, the government may stop travel subsidies meant to boost regional economies on concerns that the tourism campaign may spread the coronavirus amid a recent resurgence in infections, domestic media reported earlier.