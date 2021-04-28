Japan to spend $4.6 bln of reserves on coronavirus aid for businesses -Kyodo

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s government plans to spend 500 billion yen ($4.59 billion) from emergency reserves to support businesses hit by measures taken under a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, news agency Kyodo said on Wednesday.

The cabinet is set to approve the spending on Friday, Kyodo added, without saying how it got the information.

Last week Japan declared a state of emergency until May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures to restrain the pandemic. ($1=108.8500 yen) (Reporting by Chang-ran Kim and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)