Tokyo reports 389 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tokyo said on Friday it had confirmed 389 new cases of coronavirus infections, as the daily tally rose above the 300 mark for the first time since Aug. 9.

Those under 40 years accounted for 62% of new cases, while serious cases rose by three to 24 out of all current cases in the Japanese capital.

Governor Yuriko Koike has urged residents to stay in Tokyo during the ongoing O-Bon holiday period, which is normally a time when many Tokyoites visit relatives in rural areas or go travelling. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)