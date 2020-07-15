Asia
TABLE-Japan firms have no immediate plans in place to offset virus pains

    TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Nearly half of Japan's companies have no immediate plans in place to help counter the impact of
the coronavirus pandemic, although a third of those surveyed in a Reuters monthly poll indicated they were looking to improve
productivity to cushion the blow.
   Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research between June 30-July 10. Answers
are denoted in percentage points. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms.
    
1. How's the number of employees at your company like compared to a year ago? (Pick one)
                     Larger     Unchanged     60-80%    Less than 50%    Polled     Replied
 All                       19%         74%          6%             0%         496         233
 Manufacturers             19%         72%          9%             0%         249         121
 Non-manufacturers         20%         77%          4%             0%         247         112
 1a. If the number of employees undershoots that of a year ago, how do you expect it to recover by the year end? (Pick one)
                     Larger     Unchanged     60-80%    Less than 50%    Polled     Replied
 All                        0%         27%         73%             0%         496          15
 Manufacturers              0%         27%         73%             0%         249          11
 Non-manufacturers          0%         25%         75%             0%         247           4
 2. What's the proportion of employees on furlough at your company at present? (Pick one)
                       None       10-20%      30-50%    More than 50%   Polled      Replied
 All                       84%         11%          3%             1%         496         230
 Manufacturers             82%         13%          3%             1%         249         119
 Non-manufacturers         86%          8%          4%             2%         247         111
 2a. How many of employees on furlough are expected to return to work by the year end at your company? (Pick one)
                    All of them    60-80%      30-50%    Less than 30%   Polled      Replied
 All                        72%         19%          6%             3%         496          36
 Manufacturers              81%         10%          5%             5%         249          21
 Non-manufacturers          60%         33%          7%             0%         247          15
 3. Do you worry about a capital shortage at your company? (Pick one)
                    Considerably  Somewhat    Not really  Not at all   Polled      Replied
 All                          1%          9%         38%         53%         496         232
 Manufacturers                0%         10%         39%         52%         249         122
 Non-manufacturers            2%          7%         37%         54%         247         110
 4. What's your prospect for business continuation over the next one year? (Pick one)
                      Restore to       Shrink      Expand    Review main   Aiming to     Others     Polled      Replied
                      level seen        main        main       business    find a new                          
                    before pandemic  business    business    drastically    business                           
 All                            55%          4%         15%            8%         13%          5%         496         228
 Manufacturers                  53%          5%         11%            8%         19%          3%         249         118
 Non-manufacturers              57%          2%         20%            7%          6%          7%         247         110
 5. Do you have a plan to overcome the coronavirus impacts on sales and profits this summer? 
                       Yes          No       Polled      Replied
 All                       51%         49%         496         232
 Manufacturers             51%         49%         249         120
 Non-manufacturers         51%         49%         247         112
 5a. What kind of plans do you have in mind to overcome the coronavirus impacts? (Pick as many as needed)
                    Forgo summer    Extend      Improve     Review business   Beef up    New business  Others   Polled  Replied
                      vacation    operations  productivity    activities      workers      projects                     
 All                          0%          2%           60%              50%          7%           26%      16%     496      116
 Manufacturers                0%          0%           63%              42%          3%           30%      20%     249       60
 Non-manufacturers            0%          4%           57%              59%         11%           21%      13%     247       56
 6. What's your view on the price trend in H2 2020 onwards? (Pick one)
                    Inflationary     Flat      Deflationary    Polled     Replied
 All                           6%         54%           40%         496         223
 Manufacturers                 6%         54%           40%         249         114
 Non-manufacturers             6%         55%           39%         247         109
 7. What's the outlook for the prices of your main products and services in the latter half of this year? (Pick one)
                      Large       Small     Unchanged     Small       Large      Polled      Replied
                     declines    declines                increase    increase               
 All                        0%          8%         75%         16%          1%         496         225
 Manufacturers              0%          8%         80%         11%          2%         249         118
 Non-manufacturers          0%          7%         70%         21%          1%         247         107
 
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
