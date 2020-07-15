TABLE-Japan firms have no immediate plans in place to offset virus pains

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Nearly half of Japan's companies have no immediate plans in place to help counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, although a third of those surveyed in a Reuters monthly poll indicated they were looking to improve productivity to cushion the blow. Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research between June 30-July 10. Answers are denoted in percentage points. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. 1. How's the number of employees at your company like compared to a year ago? (Pick one) Larger Unchanged 60-80% Less than 50% Polled Replied All 19% 74% 6% 0% 496 233 Manufacturers 19% 72% 9% 0% 249 121 Non-manufacturers 20% 77% 4% 0% 247 112 1a. If the number of employees undershoots that of a year ago, how do you expect it to recover by the year end? (Pick one) Larger Unchanged 60-80% Less than 50% Polled Replied All 0% 27% 73% 0% 496 15 Manufacturers 0% 27% 73% 0% 249 11 Non-manufacturers 0% 25% 75% 0% 247 4 2. What's the proportion of employees on furlough at your company at present? (Pick one) None 10-20% 30-50% More than 50% Polled Replied All 84% 11% 3% 1% 496 230 Manufacturers 82% 13% 3% 1% 249 119 Non-manufacturers 86% 8% 4% 2% 247 111 2a. How many of employees on furlough are expected to return to work by the year end at your company? (Pick one) All of them 60-80% 30-50% Less than 30% Polled Replied All 72% 19% 6% 3% 496 36 Manufacturers 81% 10% 5% 5% 249 21 Non-manufacturers 60% 33% 7% 0% 247 15 3. Do you worry about a capital shortage at your company? (Pick one) Considerably Somewhat Not really Not at all Polled Replied All 1% 9% 38% 53% 496 232 Manufacturers 0% 10% 39% 52% 249 122 Non-manufacturers 2% 7% 37% 54% 247 110 4. What's your prospect for business continuation over the next one year? (Pick one) Restore to Shrink Expand Review main Aiming to Others Polled Replied level seen main main business find a new before pandemic business business drastically business All 55% 4% 15% 8% 13% 5% 496 228 Manufacturers 53% 5% 11% 8% 19% 3% 249 118 Non-manufacturers 57% 2% 20% 7% 6% 7% 247 110 5. Do you have a plan to overcome the coronavirus impacts on sales and profits this summer? Yes No Polled Replied All 51% 49% 496 232 Manufacturers 51% 49% 249 120 Non-manufacturers 51% 49% 247 112 5a. What kind of plans do you have in mind to overcome the coronavirus impacts? (Pick as many as needed) Forgo summer Extend Improve Review business Beef up New business Others Polled Replied vacation operations productivity activities workers projects All 0% 2% 60% 50% 7% 26% 16% 496 116 Manufacturers 0% 0% 63% 42% 3% 30% 20% 249 60 Non-manufacturers 0% 4% 57% 59% 11% 21% 13% 247 56 6. What's your view on the price trend in H2 2020 onwards? (Pick one) Inflationary Flat Deflationary Polled Replied All 6% 54% 40% 496 223 Manufacturers 6% 54% 40% 249 114 Non-manufacturers 6% 55% 39% 247 109 7. What's the outlook for the prices of your main products and services in the latter half of this year? (Pick one) Large Small Unchanged Small Large Polled Replied declines declines increase increase All 0% 8% 75% 16% 1% 496 225 Manufacturers 0% 8% 80% 11% 2% 249 118 Non-manufacturers 0% 7% 70% 21% 1% 247 107 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)