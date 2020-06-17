TABLE-Japan firms see coronavirus pandemic hurting jobs, wages

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - A majority of Japanese firms said they have taken steps - from lay offs to pay cuts - to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the world's third-largest economy, according to a Reuters monthly poll. Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research between June 2-12. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while the poll and reply totals are represented in absolute terms. 1a. How do you evaluate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to contain coronavirus infections? (Pick one) Sectors Highly Appreciated Not really Not at all Polled Replied appreciated to a degree appreciated appreciated All 2% 50% 37% 11% 499 230 Manufacturers 1% 49% 36% 14% 251 120 Non-Manufacturers 4% 51% 38% 7% 248 110 1b. How do you evaluate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus? (Pick one) Sectors Highly Appreciated Not really Not at all Polled Replied appreciated to a degree appreciated appreciated All 2% 42% 47% 9% 499 231 Manufacturers 0% 40% 50% 10% 251 120 Non-Manufacturers 4% 45% 43% 8% 248 111 2a. Has there been any change to the proportion of employees working from home since before the coronavirus spread? (Pick one) Sectors Increased Declined Did not adopt Polled Replied work from home All 92% 0% 8% 499 237 Manufacturers 94% 1% 5% 251 122 Non-Manufacturers 89% 0% 11% 248 115 2b. Has there been any change to business activity by sales staff? (Pick one) Sectors Face-to-face Increase Polled Replied visit as before non-contact approach All 10% 90% 499 231 Manufacturers 4% 96% 251 122 Non-Manufacturers 16% 84% 248 109 2c. Has there been any change to use of hard-copy paperwork? (Pick one) Sectors Abolishing Decreasing Unchanged Increasing Polled Replied All 0% 69% 31% 0% 499 232 Manufacturers 0% 71% 29% 0% 251 119 Non-Manufacturers 1% 67% 32% 0% 248 113 2d. Has there been any change to use of seal for stamping documents for approval? (Pick one) Sectors To abolish To reduce Unchanged Switching to Polled Replied electronic seal All 1% 49% 47% 3% 499 232 Manufacturers 2% 51% 45% 2% 251 121 Non-Manufacturers 1% 46% 50% 3% 248 111 2e. Has there been any change to the way in-house meetings are held? Sectors Face-to-face Increase Polled Replied meetings as before on-line meetings All 8% 92% 499 236 Manufacturers 7% 93% 251 122 Non-Manufacturers 10% 90% 248 114 3. What do you think the government should focus the most on when dealing with the coronavirus pandemic? (Pick one) Sectors Financing Compensate Capital Promotion of Support for Infection Polled Replied measures for losses injection consumption, inbound tourism prevention tourism recovery All 29% 21% 1% 14% 4% 30% 499 227 Manufacturers 30% 20% 2% 10% 4% 34% 251 117 Non-Manufacturers 28% 23% 1% 18% 5% 25% 248 110 4. When do you expect your business to bottom out? (Pick one) Sectors Already bottomed out April-June July-Sept Oct-Dec 2021 0nwards Polled Replied All 5% 25% 21% 25% 24% 499 228 Manufacturers 4% 21% 24% 34% 18% 251 119 Non-Manufacturers 6% 28% 19% 17% 30% 248 109 5. How do you expect your business to stage a recovery? (Pick one) Sectors V-shaped L-shaped Modest W-dip Others Polled Replied recovery recovery recovery slump All 3% 9% 76% 6% 6% 499 230 Manufacturers 3% 8% 80% 5% 3% 251 118 Non-Manufacturers 4% 9% 71% 7% 9% 248 112 6. How do you expect your business results to turn out this business year? (Pick one) Sectors Large Small Small Large Cannot forecast Polled Replied losses losses profits profits at present All 15% 9% 32% 6% 39% 499 234 Manufacturers 16% 11% 34% 5% 35% 251 121 Non-Manufacturers 14% 6% 29% 7% 43% 248 113 7. Has the coronavirus outbreak impacted on your employment, hiring and wages? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 55% 45% 499 232 Manufacturers 54% 46% 251 120 Non-Manufacturers 56% 44% 248 112 7a. If you answer yes to question 7, how has it affected your business activity? (Pick as many as you want) Sectors Personnel Personnel Freeze new Curb new Pay raise Pay cuts Others Polled Replied increase cuts hiring hiring All 2% 23% 9% 41% 2% 26% 36% 499 127 Manufacturers 2% 33% 6% 45% 2% 34% 31% 251 64 Non-Manufacturers 2% 13% 11% 37% 2% 17% 41% 248 63 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)