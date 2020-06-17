Asia
TABLE-Japan firms see coronavirus pandemic hurting jobs, wages

    TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - A majority of Japanese firms said they have taken steps - from lay offs to pay cuts - to cope
with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic on the world's third-largest economy, according to a Reuters monthly poll.

    Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research between June 2-12. Answers are
denoted in percentage points, while the poll and reply totals are represented in absolute terms.
        
1a. How do you evaluate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to contain coronavirus infections? (Pick one)
 Sectors              Highly     Appreciated  Not really   Not at all     Polled     Replied
                    appreciated  to a degree  appreciated  appreciated              
 All                         2%          50%          37%          11%         499        230
 Manufacturers               1%          49%          36%          14%         251        120
 Non-Manufacturers           4%          51%          38%           7%         248        110
 1b. How do you evaluate Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus? (Pick
one)
 Sectors              Highly     Appreciated   Not really   Not at all    Polled      Replied
                    appreciated  to a degree   appreciated  appreciated              
 All                         2%           42%          47%           9%         499         231
 Manufacturers               0%           40%          50%          10%         251         120
 Non-Manufacturers           4%           45%          43%           8%         248         111
 2a. Has there been any change to the proportion of employees working from home since before the coronavirus spread? (Pick one)
 Sectors            Increased    Declined   Did not adopt    Polled      Replied
                                            work from home              
 All                       92%          0%              8%         499         237
 Manufacturers             94%          1%              5%         251         122
 Non-Manufacturers         89%          0%             11%         248         115
 2b. Has there been any change to business activity by sales staff? (Pick one)
 Sectors             Face-to-face        Increase       Polled      Replied
                    visit as before    non-contact                 
                                         approach                  
 All                            10%               90%         499         231
 Manufacturers                   4%               96%         251         122
 Non-Manufacturers              16%               84%         248         109
 2c. Has there been any change to use of hard-copy paperwork? (Pick one)
 Sectors            Abolishing  Decreasing  Unchanged   Increasing   Polled      Replied 
 All                        0%         69%         31%          0%         499         232
 Manufacturers              0%         71%         29%          0%         251         119
 Non-Manufacturers          1%         67%         32%          0%         248         113
 2d. Has there been any change to use of seal for stamping documents for approval? (Pick one)
 Sectors            To abolish  To reduce   Unchanged    Switching to     Polled      Replied
                                                        electronic seal              
 All                        1%         49%         47%               3%         499         232
 Manufacturers              2%         51%         45%               2%         251         121
 Non-Manufacturers          1%         46%         50%               3%         248         111
 2e. Has there been any change to the way in-house meetings are held?
 Sectors               Face-to-face       Increase      Polled      Replied
                    meetings as before     on-line                 
                                          meetings                 
 All                                8%            92%         499         236
 Manufacturers                      7%            93%         251         122
 Non-Manufacturers                 10%            90%         248         114
 3. What do you think the government should focus the most on when dealing with the coronavirus pandemic? (Pick one)
 Sectors            Financing   Compensate   Capital    Promotion of    Support for    Infection    Polled      Replied
                     measures   for losses  injection   consumption,  inbound tourism  prevention              
                                                          tourism        recovery                              
 All                       29%         21%          1%           14%               4%         30%         499         227
 Manufacturers             30%         20%          2%           10%               4%         34%         251         117
 Non-Manufacturers         28%         23%          1%           18%               5%         25%         248         110
 4. When do you expect your business to bottom out? (Pick one)
 Sectors            Already bottomed out  April-June  July-Sept    Oct-Dec    2021 0nwards   Polled      Replied
 All                                  5%         25%         21%         25%           24%         499         228
 Manufacturers                        4%         21%         24%         34%           18%         251         119
 Non-Manufacturers                    6%         28%         19%         17%           30%         248         109
 5. How do you expect your business to stage a recovery? (Pick one)
 Sectors             V-shaped    L-shaped     Modest      W-dip       Others      Polled      Replied 
                     recovery    recovery   recovery      slump                              
 All                        3%          9%         76%          6%           6%         499         230
 Manufacturers              3%          8%         80%          5%           3%         251         118
 Non-Manufacturers          4%          9%         71%          7%           9%         248         112
 6. How do you expect your business results to turn out this business year? (Pick one)
 Sectors              Large       Small       Small       Large     Cannot forecast   Polled      Replied
                      losses      losses     profits     profits      at present                 
 All                       15%          9%         32%          6%              39%         499         234
 Manufacturers             16%         11%         34%          5%              35%         251         121
 Non-Manufacturers         14%          6%         29%          7%              43%         248         113
 7. Has the coronavirus outbreak impacted on your employment, hiring and wages?
 Sectors               Yes          No       Polled      Replied
 All                       55%         45%         499         232
 Manufacturers             54%         46%         251         120
 Non-Manufacturers         56%         44%         248         112
 7a. If you answer yes to question 7, how has it affected your business activity? (Pick as many as you want)
 Sectors            Personnel   Personnel   Freeze new   Curb new   Pay raise   Pay cuts      Others     Polled      Replied
                     increase      cuts       hiring      hiring                                                    
 All                        2%         23%          9%         41%          2%         26%         36%         499         127
 Manufacturers              2%         33%          6%         45%          2%         34%         31%         251          64
 Non-Manufacturers          2%         13%         11%         37%          2%         17%         41%         248          63
 
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
