Japan's Abe asks ruling party heavyweight to mull tax cuts -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed his close aide and ruling party heavyweight Akira Amari to consider tax cuts to help the economy weather the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Amari, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel, said he discussed with Abe “various options on budget and tax measures” that could be considered if the economy needed support, the paper said.

“The prime minister said the government will take bold measures” to mitigate the economic fallout from the epidemic, Amari was quoted as saying after his meeting with Abe on Friday, according to Nikkei. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Leslie Adler)