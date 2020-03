Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is at a precarious stage now that the government is just barely able to avoid declaring an emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Abe made the statement at a news conference in Tokyo