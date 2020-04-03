Japan has no plan to relax accounting rules for firms hit by virus fallout - FSA

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan has no plans to relax accounting rules for companies that face losses on their stock holdings due to sharp share price falls triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s financial regulator said on Friday, denying a newspaper report.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday that Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) would allow companies to hold off on booking impaired losses on their stock holdings if the declines are considered temporary and due to the pandemic.

An FSA official told Reuters on Friday “there are no plans in Japan to relax accounting rules for companies booking impaired losses” on stock holdings or any property and assets they hold.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, who also oversees Japan’s banking regulation, told a news conference earlier on Friday that flexible implementation of existing accounting rules was needed to ensure the fallout from the pandemic does not prevent firms from releasing earnings forecasts for the current fiscal year.

The FSA held its first meeting on Friday with accountants, Tokyo’s stock exchange, Japan’s business and banking lobbies to share ideas on how the pandemic could affect the way companies close books, and how they should be audited. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Catherine Evans)