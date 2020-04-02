Japan to relax rules on firms hit by stock holding losses from pandemic - Nikkei

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator will relax rules for companies that face losses on their stock holdings as the coronavirus pandemic triggers sharp falls in share prices, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will allow companies to hold off on booking impaired losses on their stock holdings if the declines are considered temporary moves blamed on the hit from the pandemic, the paper said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alex Richardson)