TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - The Japanese government will create a fund with up to 1 trillion yen ($9.4 billion) as early as next month to support small businesses during the coronavirus crisis, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The fund will aim to prevent bankruptcies of companies critical to regional economies and jobs, the paper said without citing sources. ($1 = 106.6600 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by David Goodman )