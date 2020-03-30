Japan trade minister: Important to keep up flow of good and services

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Monday it was important for both the public and private sectors to keep up the flow of goods and services during the coronavirus crisis.

“It is extremely important to keep supplying medical and daily necessities internationally to overcome the crisis as well as to restore the economic activities when the coronavirus outbreak comes to an end,” Kajiyama said in a statement.

He was speaking at a G20 trade ministers’ video conference. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Andrew Heavens)