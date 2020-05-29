Tanaka Kikinzoku to reopen shops on June 1 as Japan lifts state of emergency

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest gold retailer Tanaka Kikinzoku will reopen its stores on June 1 as the government has lifted a state of emergency, a spokesman said on Friday.

The company shut all its stores on April 18 to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The government lifted a state of emergency for Tokyo and four remaining areas on Monday after the number of infections fell across Japan, but warned that it could be reimposed if the virus started spreading again. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)