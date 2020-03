TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japanese authorities have confirmed five more cases of coronavirus in Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, days after the northern island declared a state of emergency.

The new confirmed infections bring the total in Hokkaido to 77, NHK said. The island, which has a population of about 5 million people, has seen the largest number of cases in Japan. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)