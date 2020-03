TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday the job market, which had been a rare bright spot in a weakening economy, was taking a hit from the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“Job offers are plunging recently. Job and household income conditions, which had been very good up until now, are also souring sharply,” Nishimura told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)