Head of Japan junior coalition partner wants to consider more economic steps

April 9 (Reuters) - The head of Japan’s Komeito party, the junior partner in the coalition government, said he wants to consider additional economic steps after the imposition of a state of emergency and the postponement of the Summer Olympics amid the coronavirus woes, Kyodo news agency said.

Natsuo Yamaguchi was quoted on Thursday as saying that “more needed to be done”. A different Komeito official was quoted by Kyodo as saying these steps could include a second extra budget. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Himani Sarkar)