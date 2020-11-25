Japan economy minister: next three weeks important to stop virus spread

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Medical resources in parts of Japan are becoming strained and the next three weeks are important to stop the spread of COVID-19 infections, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Tokyo called on restaurants and bars to shorten their operating hours until Dec. 17 and for residents to refrain from going out as much as possible. (Reporting by Rocky Swift, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Toby Chopra)