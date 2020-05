TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday that the government and the Bank of Japan would continue to work together towards a moderate increase of prices.

Nishimura, speaking to reporters, also said that the government and the central bank shared strong sense of understanding about the crisis in the economy. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Toby Chopra)