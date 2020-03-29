Japan's econ minister says Olympic postponement to push back trillions of yen in demand

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - The government’s stimulus package will take into account the fact that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games will push back several trillions of yen worth of demand until next year, Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday.

“If demand is being pushed back until next year, that means the same amount of demand will evaporate this year. We’ll take this into account” in compiling the stimulus package, Nishimura told a television programme. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Daniel Wallis)