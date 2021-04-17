Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japanese PM Suga asks Pfizer to send Japan more COVID-19 vaccines - Nikkei

By Reuters Staff

April 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Nikkei reported, citing Japanese officials.

Suga made the request during a telephone call with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of a three-day visit to Washington, according to the report s.nikkei.com/3tFjb4E. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

