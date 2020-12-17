Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan on Friday - Kyodo

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc will request for an approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan on Friday, Kyodo News reported, citing sources familiar with the move.
The Japanese government has a supply deal with Pfizer for 120 million vaccine doses. (bit.ly/2K4ntRV)
The United States and Britain have already begun administering the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.
Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
