Asia
May 26, 2020 / 9:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's refiners facing stagnant market may cut capacity

Aaron Sheldrick, Yuka Obayashi

3 Min Read

    * Refiners report heavy annual losses
    * Coronavirus outbreak hammers demand
    * Interactive graphic on Asian refining margins: tmsnrt.rs/2Xvi4Wv

 (Adds comments in 4-5th paragraph)
    By Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi
    TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese refineries may be forced
to shut down capacity once again unless they see a strong
recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
    They've been hit by declining use for fuel at home,
competition from newer refineries in China and South Korea
dominating in other markets, as well.
    Idemitsu Kosan on Tuesday reported an annual loss,
like its competitors have done in recent days.
    Executive Officer Noriaki Sakai said Japan's second-biggest
refiner expected fuel sales to fall 30% in the year through
March 2021, while President Shunichi Kito said the company would
revise its mid-term strategy due to the pandemic, hinting that
consolidation of refineries may be brought forward from its
earlier plan in the mid-2020s.
    "We have said we would not need any major adjustments in
refinery operations, such as shutting down some refineries,
during the three years through March 2022. But we are reviewing
our plans, using different scenarios of an impact from the
pandemic," Kito said.
    Tsutomu Sugimori, president of JXTG Holdings,
Japan's biggest refiner, told an earnings conference last week:
"We have been considering consolidation of refineries since our
merger in 2017. We will adjust our production facilities to
reflect weakening demand."
    JXTG, which accounts for about half of the market, has
already decided to shut a refinery in Osaka with partner
PetroChina and shut its Muroran refinery in Hokkaido.
    Japan's oil refining capacity peaked at 5.6 million barrels
per day (bpd) in 1982, data from the BP Statistical Review of
Energy shows.
    It currently has about 3.4 million bpd of capacity in mostly
aging refineries and industry ministry estimates suggest that
could fall to 2.3 million bpd by the end of the decade.
     
    
    
The follow table outlines annual losses for the year that ended
March 31 and profits for the previous year.
    
           Losses 2019/20  Profit 2018/2019  Share price this
                                             calendar year
 JXTG      187.95 bln yen  322.32 bln yen    -15%
 Idemitsu  22.94 bln yen   81.45 bln yen     -16.8%
 Cosmo     28.16 bln yen   53.13 bln         -31.8%
 

    
 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; editing by
Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below