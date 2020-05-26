UPDATE 1-Japan's refiners facing stagnant market may cut capacity

* Refiners report heavy annual losses * Coronavirus outbreak hammers demand * Interactive graphic on Asian refining margins: tmsnrt.rs/2Xvi4Wv (Adds comments in 4-5th paragraph) By Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japanese refineries may be forced to shut down capacity once again unless they see a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. They've been hit by declining use for fuel at home, competition from newer refineries in China and South Korea dominating in other markets, as well. Idemitsu Kosan on Tuesday reported an annual loss, like its competitors have done in recent days. Executive Officer Noriaki Sakai said Japan's second-biggest refiner expected fuel sales to fall 30% in the year through March 2021, while President Shunichi Kito said the company would revise its mid-term strategy due to the pandemic, hinting that consolidation of refineries may be brought forward from its earlier plan in the mid-2020s. "We have said we would not need any major adjustments in refinery operations, such as shutting down some refineries, during the three years through March 2022. But we are reviewing our plans, using different scenarios of an impact from the pandemic," Kito said. Tsutomu Sugimori, president of JXTG Holdings, Japan's biggest refiner, told an earnings conference last week: "We have been considering consolidation of refineries since our merger in 2017. We will adjust our production facilities to reflect weakening demand." JXTG, which accounts for about half of the market, has already decided to shut a refinery in Osaka with partner PetroChina and shut its Muroran refinery in Hokkaido. Japan's oil refining capacity peaked at 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 1982, data from the BP Statistical Review of Energy shows. It currently has about 3.4 million bpd of capacity in mostly aging refineries and industry ministry estimates suggest that could fall to 2.3 million bpd by the end of the decade. The follow table outlines annual losses for the year that ended March 31 and profits for the previous year. Losses 2019/20 Profit 2018/2019 Share price this calendar year JXTG 187.95 bln yen 322.32 bln yen -15% Idemitsu 22.94 bln yen 81.45 bln yen -16.8% Cosmo 28.16 bln yen 53.13 bln -31.8% (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)