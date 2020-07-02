Japan fashion retailers' coronavirus sales slump eases in June

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Two Japanese fashion retailers on Thursday reported sales data showing a sales slump over the previous few months eased in June, as consumers started to shop for clothes and shoes again despite lingering worries about the coronavirus.

Popular sneaker chain ABC-Mart said same-store sales in June were down less than 1% year-on-year, after falling 45% in April and 4% in May.

United Arrows, which sells high-end imported brands and casual, private-brand clothes, said June sales declined 4% year-on-year, after tumbling 62% in April and 46% in May.

Major Japanese retail chains reopened in late May after the government lifted a state of emergency.

Tokyo on Thursday, however, confirmed more than 100 new coronavirus infections, according to public NHK, the highest daily tally in two months.

Fast Retailing Co, owner of Japan’s biggest fashion brand Uniqlo, is due to announce its latest sales data and quarterly financial results next week. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue)