Japan's service sector sentiment rises 23.3 points in June

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment index rose in June, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, and the government said the index was showing moves of picking up.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions rose 23.3 points to 38.8 from May. The index hit a record low in April. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)