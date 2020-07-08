UPDATE 1-Japan's June service sector sentiment jumps at record pace

(Update with economic background, details on coronavirus cases in Japan)

By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s service sector sentiment jumped at a record pace in June, a Cabinet Office survey revealed on Wednesday, indicating the economy may have reached the bottom of its coronavirus-induced slump.

The government said the result showed the sector was picking up although weakness remained, and the rate of economic recovery may be moderate as the coronavirus outbreak was yet to be contained.

The coronavirus crisis is pushing Japan into deep recession, prompting the government to compile a massive stimulus package and the Bank of Japan to ease policy in March and April.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called “economy watchers” for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - showed their confidence about current economic conditions jumped 23.3 points to 38.8 in June from the previous month. The index hit a record low of 7.9 points in April.

The outlook index, which indicates the level of confidence in future conditions, grew 7.5 points to 44.0 in June from May.

A survey reading above 50 indicates respondents think conditions are improving compared to three months earlier, while a reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

The number new coronavirus infections in Tokyo has been rising recently driven by the spread of the virus in the capital’s night spots and increased testing among nightlife workers.

Japan has reported over 20,000 cases of coronavirus and around 980 deaths from the respiratory disease, according to public broadcaster NHK. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Stephen Coates)