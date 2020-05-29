Soccer-J.League's top tier to restart on July 4

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - The J.League announced on Friday that its top division would restart on July 4 following a four month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executives from Japan’s top soccer clubs voted to resume the season after restrictions were lifted across the country this week.

Each team had only played one league match when the J.League was suspended in late February.

Due to the restrictions still in place to prevent the further spread of the virus, the matches will be played in empty stadiums without fans. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant Editing by Christian Radnedge)