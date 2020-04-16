Japan steel federation to skip release of output data due to coronavirus

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) -

* The Japan Iron and Steel Federation will skip release of monthly crude steel output this month as it is unable to compile data after the government declared a state of emergency to curb the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, an official at the federation said on Thursday

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on April 7 to fight coronavirus infections in major population centres, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and urge businesses to close

* The federation was due to release the data for March and the financial year that ended March later this month

* The federation plans to resume data collection and update its website with fresh data after conditions go back to normal, the official said, adding that missing the release has not happened apparently for at least a few decades (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)