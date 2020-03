TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering an economic package worth more than 30 trillion yen ($278 billion)in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday.

A pillar of the package would be cash payments, the newspaper said. ($1 = 108.1200 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)