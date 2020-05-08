Japan govt will respond to calls for further economic steps - finmin

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will respond appropriately to ruling party lawmakers’ calls for more steps to cushion the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he would consider whether to use budget reserve or compile another extra budget to fund additional economic steps.

Japan’s ruling coalition is set to propose rent relief for small firms hit by the pandemic, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)