Japan will issue more bonds to fund spending package - PM Abe

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the government will issue additional bonds to finance a spending package to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

He also told parliament Japan’s sales tax was an essential source of revenue to fund the cost of a rapidly ageing population, shrugging off calls among some lawmakers to cut the tax rate from the current 10% to help households weather the economic pain from the pandemic. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

