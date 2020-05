TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will offer a wide range of funding support for the country’s automobile industry, which is facing slumping output due to the coronavirus pandemic, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

He also told a regular news conference that the government is considering subsidies for firms that take steps to promote social distancing policies. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)