Japan PM says 'virus recognises no holidays', urges ministers' vigilance

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide delivers a speech during a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, December 25, 2020. Nicolas Datiche/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday asked his ministers to remain ready to implement measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections, after daily case numbers hit a string of record highs in recent days.

“The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures,” Suga told a meeting of the government’s taskforce on coronavirus responses.