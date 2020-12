FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk beneath decorations for the upcoming new year amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a “silent” New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.

Suga also announced a fresh package of 270 billion yen ($2.61 billion) for institutions treating coronavirus patients.

($1 = 103.4800 yen)