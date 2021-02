FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a meeting of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection control headquarters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Japan planned to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-February, which would be earlier than original plans to start at the end of this month.

Suga was speaking at a news conference at which he announced the government’s decision to extend a COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas.