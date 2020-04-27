Miraca Holdings unit seeks approval for coronavirus antigen testing kits - govt

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Miraca Holdings subsidiary Fujirebio on Monday applied for government approval for the nation’s first antigen coronavirus testing kits, a health ministry official said.

Unlike a time-consuming polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test which currently is Japan’s sole official test for coronavirus diagnosis, antigen tests can be completed in about half an hour, potentially making virus tests more accessible to the public if approved. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)