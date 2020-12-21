Tokyo governor urges residents not to go out during holiday season

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Monday urged the capital’s 14 million residents to stay home during the upcoming holiday season to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections, as the metropolis has seen record daily cases in recent days.

“I would like people to prioritise life above everything else in this year-end and new-year periods,” Koike told a news conference.

“I do hope whole families will stay home during the holiday season.” (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)