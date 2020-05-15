Tokyo needs 'new normal' in long fight against coronavirus -governor

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Tokyo residents need to get used to a “new normal” that includes telecommuting in their long fight against the coronavirus epidemic, its governor said, adding that restrictions would stay in place at least through the end of May.

“The (national government) lifted the state of emergency on 39 prefectures yesterday, and there’s a broad sense of relief,” Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference.

“But we have to look at the two-week mark from the end of the long holidays (on May 6) to get an accurate picture.” (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)