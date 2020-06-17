Foreign visitors to Japan at record low in May on coronavirus curbs

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - The number of foreign visitors to Japan dropped 99.9% in May from a year earlier to just 1,700 people as the country effectively closed its borders in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) data showed on Wednesday.

The number of foreign arrivals, which include tourism and business arrivals, marked the lowest monthly figure on record since the JNTO began compiling statistics in 1964. (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)