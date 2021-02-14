Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.

The move had been widely expected after a government panel recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon as possible. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Elaine Lies; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)