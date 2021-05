FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective masks stroll through Kabukicho entertainment district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Tokyo, Japan April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s health ministry is looking into allowing pharmacists to administer novel coronavirus vaccines, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, at a time when voter polls have shown public dissatisfaction with progress in the inoculation campaign.