TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that Japan will give 1 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine each to Taiwan and Vietnam.

He added that arrangements were also being made to send 1 million doses each of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)