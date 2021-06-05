Japan eyes sending coronavirus vaccines to Vietnam - NHK

FILE PHOTO: Health workers wait for their turn as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thanh Hue

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering sending coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, NHK public television reported on Saturday, a day after Japan delivered more than a million doses of vaccine to Taiwan.

Vietnam, which had early success in coping with the coronavirus, is battling a new and more stubborn wave of infections and is trying to speed up its vaccine procurement.

Japan has received a request for vaccines from Vietnam, and could dispatch them as early as this month, NHK added without giving further details, including which vaccine might be sent.

Japan on Friday delivered 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC’s coronavirus vaccine to Taiwan for free.