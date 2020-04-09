BOJ's Kuroda warns corporate funding strains worsening

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned that uncertainty over the country’s economic outlook was “extremely high,” with corporate funding strains worsening.

“The spread of the coronavirus is having a severe impact on Japan’s economy through declines in exports, output, demand from overseas tourists and private consumption,” Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)