Healthcare

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases surge

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7.

Ahead of a meeting with advisers for coronavirus measures, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura laid out the government’s proposal to call for a state of emergency for the four prefectures, centring on measures to combat transmission at bars and restaurants. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

