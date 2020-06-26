Healthcare
Japan has more than 100 new coronavirus cases for first time since May 9 - Kyodo

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown that had closed bars, cinemas and other public venues, Kyodo News reported.

Japan last week ended a curb on domestic travel, the last of a series of major restrictions imposed during a state of emergency declared in April. There were 54 new infections in Tokyo on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet

