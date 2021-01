TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan is considering declaring a state of emergency for capital Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures as early as this week, Fuji TV reported on Monday, as coronavirus cases climb.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is due to hold a news conference to mark the start of 2021 at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT). (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)