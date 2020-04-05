Healthcare
April 5, 2020

Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency as early as Tuesday -Yomiuri

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus as early as Tuesday and will likely announce his plans to do so on Monday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Under a law revised in March to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a “grave danger” to lives and if its rapid spread could have a huge impact on the economy. The virus has already increased Japan’s recession risk.

The move would give governors in hard-hit regions added authority to ask people to stay home, cancel events, and close schools and other public facilities. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

