Japan PM says to add three western prefectures to state of emergency -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of ruling party executives on Tuesday that he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of COVID-19, Kyodo news reported.
Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last week declared a state of emergency for the greater metropolitan area.
