Japan ready to take anti-coronavirus steps in timely manner, minister says

FILE PHOTO: An advertisement truck, operated by Tokyo Metropolitan Government office, displaying messages that warns against the spread of the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain, drives on the street in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is ready to take anti-coronavirus measures, such as issuing a state of emergency, in a timely manner, depending on the infection situation, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

The southern island of Okinawa is already under a state of emergency allowing authorities to shut bars and restaurants, while a less-strigent regime allowing authorities to curtail opening hours is in place in 10 prefectures including Tokyo, host of the Olympic Games this summer.