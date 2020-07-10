Japan says to draw up steps to prevent virus spread in night clubs, bars

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy minister said on Friday that new measures were needed to prevent a further spread of coronavirus infections in night clubs and bars, which have emerged as a hot-spot since the country lifted a state of emergency in late May.

Speaking to reporters, Yasutoshi Nishimura said he would meet with experts later on Friday to decide on those measures, inviting the mayors of Shinjuku and Toshima wards of Tokyo where many of the new infections have been concentrated. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)