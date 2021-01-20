Japan says vaccination schedule for broader population undecided

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk in Nagoya, Japan January 13, 2021. Kyodo via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday that the timeline for vaccinating the broader population against the coronavirus would be decided and disclosed to the public after the approval of a vaccine.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato made the comment at a news conference in response to a question about media reports that the government was considering doing so as early as in May.

The government has so far said it would prioritise medical workers, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions in its vaccine programme expected to start by the end of February, but has not provided a timeline beyond that.